With an elegant profile, high-tech features and exceptional power and comfort, she sleeps eight guests in four cabins including a split-level main deck Master; VIP double; Twin; and Dayroom convertible into an additional Twin.

Modern lines and a light, airy interior characterise this Frank Mulder-designed yacht whose recent interior refit sees her in top condition.

With a top speed of 21 knots and a cruising speed of 19, motor yacht Firenze Star is now on the market with Thierry Voisin for a price of €1.65 million.