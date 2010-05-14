Read online now
Motor Yacht Gotta Go sold by Moran Yacht & Ship and The Marine Group

By B. Roberts

The 43.3m superyacht Gotta Go has been sold by Moran Yacht & Ship and The Marine Group after only ten weeks on the market.

Built in 1995 by Christensen, M/Y Gotta Go is well maintained, benefitting from a refit in 2006. She features exterior design by Ward Setzer with elegant interior design by Dee Robinson.

M/Y Gotta Go boasts an on-board gym, Jacuzzi and a large sun deck. The superyacht is also equipped with a state-of-the-art stabilisation system.

Gotta Go's superstructure and semi-displacement hull are constructed from lightweight GRP. Powered by dual Deutz MWM Diesel engines, Gotta Go can achieve a top speed of 17 knots.

Motor yacht Gotta Go can comfortably accommodate for 10 guests in five suites comprising a full-beam master suite on the main deck and four double staterooms on the lower deck.

