Graffiti offers a spacious interior with a 12.5m beam, featuring a large saloon and cinema, a sky lounge, gym and beach club.



Before the launch of new build 783, all employees and subcontractors were invited to enjoy a hearty bowl of soup in the shipbuilding hall. The Mayor of Rendsburg, Mr Andreas Breitner, and the yacht owners were among the guests invited to the celebration.



The managing directors, project leaders and the yacht owners gave speeches about the excellent project cooperation, praising the successfully completed work.

After sliding gently into the River Eider the 74m motor yacht will remain on the west pier of the Nobiskrug Shipyard. She will then be taken into the superyacht hall for final top-coating and interior outfitting before being presented to her owners.



Nobiskrug hold a strong presence in the mega yacht market, with several mega yachts under construction at the shipyard, including the 73m motor yacht Sapphire and 68m Sycara V. Nobiskrug has also recently announced a partnership with Messerschmitt Yachts in the construction of yachts over 60 metres.