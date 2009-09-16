With the arrival of the Sunseeker 88 motor yacht, she will become the largest charter vessel of her kind in the area.

Sunseeker previously scored success with the 2008 Sunseeker 82 and it is hoped the 88 will achieve the same, appealing to a range of markets from family holidays to corporate hospitality events.

Motor yacht High Energy features spacious accommodations for eight guests and is capable of hosting parties and events for up to 35 guests while docked or 12 when cruising.

She features two decks for entertaining; the saloon deck with a large dining and seating area that opens to an alfresco aft cockpit; and a flybridge with an optional hard-top roof.

UK itineraries will be tailor-made, encompassing destinations including London and the South East, the Channel Islands and St Malo, and the West Country and Scilly Islands.

Luxury yacht High Energy will be bases in the Ocean Village Marine in Southampton but will be negotiable for relocation.

The announcement follows a Central Agency charter agreement signed at the Southampton International Boat Show just last week.

Sunseeker will be exhibiting at the Show until Spetember 20.