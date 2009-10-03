Managing Director of the company Bruce Schattenburg said the offering of Java was a rare opportunity.

“We feel that the best deals right now can be found in the U.S., especially with the dollar still weak versus the Euro.

“JAVA represents an excellent investment for the right owner,” he said.

As an added incentive for interested buyers, Java has already secured two charters for the upcoming winter season worth over US$150,000.

Pre-registered yacht brokers will be able to participate in the auction which will be held at 3pm on board the yacht itself which will be displayed at Las Olas Marina, A-dock/Dock 1.

Rules of the auction dictate each participant must place a full refundable US$150,000 deposit down prior to the event in order to inspect the vessel and engage in bidding.

Motor yacht Java was built in 1990 by American shipyard Broward and has been extensively updated and refreshed thanks to a complete refit. Sleeping 10 guests in five cabins she features contemporary interiors, formal and informal dining spaces, and eight-person Jacuzzi.

The Sacks Group Yachting Professionals (TSGYP) is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, and aim to cater to the four yachting pillars of New Construction, Yacht Brokerage, Charter Marketing, and Luxury Yacht Vacations. The company is best known for its exclusive Try Before You Buy Program; allowing clients to experience first-hand the size and type of yacht they are interested in prior to purchase.