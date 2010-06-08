Motor yacht Kanaloa for sale with Merle Wood
The 48.46m motor yacht Kanaloa is for sale with Merle Wood & Associates. The superyacht was built in 1996 by CRN and has been well maintained, receiving several refits in recent years. She features naval architecture by Paolo Scanu, with an interior design by Francois Zuretti.
M/Y Kanaloa is a long-time charter favourite and features a generous sundeck witth seating areas, sunpads and hot tub.
The superyacht's sophisticated interior blends subtle tones and matt-wood finishes with bright artwork and stainless steel fittings.
Kanaloa can sleep up to 12 guests in five stylish suites comprising a main deck owner’s suite; full width VIP cabin; double cabin; two twins and two Pullman berths. The superyacht can also carry a crew of 11 onboard.
Powered by twin Deutz engines, motor yacht Kanaloa can reach a top speed of 17 knots and cruises comfortably at 14 knots.