M/Y Kanaloa is a long-time charter favourite and features a generous sundeck witth seating areas, sunpads and hot tub.

The superyacht's sophisticated interior blends subtle tones and matt-wood finishes with bright artwork and stainless steel fittings.

Kanaloa can sleep up to 12 guests in five stylish suites comprising a main deck owner’s suite; full width VIP cabin; double cabin; two twins and two Pullman berths. The superyacht can also carry a crew of 11 onboard.

Powered by twin Deutz engines, motor yacht Kanaloa can reach a top speed of 17 knots and cruises comfortably at 14 knots.