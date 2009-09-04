Read online now
Motor yacht Katharine completes refit

Boosting the IYC charter fleet for the winter charter season, the 2001, 54 metre Trinity has emerged from an extensive refit with US$6 million worth of improvements.

The interior of the superyacht benefited from a major remodel that now sees a redecorated saloon, soft furnishings inside and on deck, and an up-dated entertainment system with everything from whole yacht Wi-Fi and on-demand movies to iPod docking stations.

Crew areas and the galley also received a make-over, while the below decks engine room has emerged from a complete overhaul with a new load bank, 165kW generators, sewage plant, and upgraded shore power converter.

Luxury yacht Katharine will be available for charter at US$295,000 a week during the Mediterranean summer and at US$245,000 for a Caribbean winter.

