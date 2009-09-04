Motor yacht Katharine completes refit
Boosting the IYC charter fleet for the winter charter season, the 2001, 54 metre Trinity has emerged from an extensive refit with US$6 million worth of improvements.
The interior of the superyacht benefited from a major remodel that now sees a redecorated saloon, soft furnishings inside and on deck, and an up-dated entertainment system with everything from whole yacht Wi-Fi and on-demand movies to iPod docking stations.
Crew areas and the galley also received a make-over, while the below decks engine room has emerged from a complete overhaul with a new load bank, 165kW generators, sewage plant, and upgraded shore power converter.
Luxury yacht Katharine will be available for charter at US$295,000 a week during the Mediterranean summer and at US$245,000 for a Caribbean winter.