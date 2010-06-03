Katie Sue II is a voluminous yacht and her exterior design is dominated by sleek, curved features, which have been extended throughout the whole yacht. Glade Johnson has created generous and warm interior, in which the design blends elegant, classical details with contemporary elements.

Four equally sized, spacious guest cabins are located on the lower deck. The design of the guest cabins is consistent throughout and they have extra large, vertical portholes. A fifth guest cabin is placed on the upper deck between the bridge and the upper salon.

The main and upper deck salons are flushed with natural light and offer guests huge spaces for formal dining, whilst the yacht’s spacious decks offer more casual dining areas outside.

Katie Sue II has a generous sun deck providing a wind-protected area midships, which may function as a gym; an outside dining area and a large sun seating area, which wraps around the Jacuzzi forward. The sun deck is equipped with a disco sound system and lighting for evening entertainment.

Powered by two Caterpillar engines of 1,455 kW each, motor yacht Katie Sue II will reach a top speed of 15.5 knots with a range of 7.000nm. Advanced sound and vibration features guarantee an extremely quiet running yacht.