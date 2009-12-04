Motor yacht Lady in Blue marks first December sale
Merle Wood & Associates are set to finish 2009 in style with their latest sale; the 52 metre Amels-built Lady in Blue.
She sleeps 10 guests in five cabins including a Master stateroom, and four double Guest cabins.
Lady in Blue was built by Dutch shipyard Amels in 2004 to ABS class and MCA compliance.
The superyacht was not actively on the market but apparently sold at a price around €26 million.
"The superyacht was not actively on the market but apparently sold at a price around €26 million."