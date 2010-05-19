Motor yacht Livia has been built to Lloyd’s Register and MCA classification. She has a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, which features a spacious flybridge to maximize the pleasures of alfresco living onboard.

René van der Velden has created a sleek, low-profile exterior with an elegant flared bow; a sloping stern with twin stairways; a graceful sheer line and bold fashion plates. Livia’s round-bilged hull from the boards of Diana Yacht Design ensures exceptional comfort at sea.

The superyacht benefits from a comprehensive sound and vibration attenuation programme. In addition to deploying noise-absorbing insulation, Moonen has eliminated vibration at source by giving the yacht’s highly skewed propeller 50 percent more clearance between the blade tip and hull surface.

Motor yacht Livia is also exceptionally comfortable at anchor thanks to the installation of advanced Naiad zero-speed stabilizers.

With interior design by Art-Line Interiors, Livia has a truly original ‘New England/American Beach House’ design. The superyacht offers spacious accommodation for eight guests in four suites comprising a master stateroom; delightful VIP stateroom and two guest suites, all with en suite bathrooms.

The Moonen 97 is an evolutionary design based on two prior Moonen yachts: The Moonen 84 series and the custom-built Moonen 96, Clementine. The first two Moonen 97s to be built were Darsea and Sofia II, both of which launched in 2008. A fourth Moonen 97 is set for delivery in 2011.