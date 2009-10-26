CRN Chairman Lamberto Tacoli said the decision was made on a need to present well at an event as significant as FLIBS.

“Fort Lauderdale is among the most important boat shows worldwide. It is very important for us to be present on such an international stage where all the most important nautical players meet,” he said.

Motor yacht Maraya was built in 2008 and sleeps 12 guests in six cabins. Amongst her unique features are the 600 lighting points in the guest areas that make light a definite focus of the vessel’s design.

All other interior areas also feature an interesting use of light cones as well as fine materials and furnishings including large beige velvet sofas, an ebony dining table faceted cognac coloured leather chairs.

Designed with family in mind, the superyacht includes a children’s room in the lower deck stern that allows young guests to play just a few steps away from the ocean in total safety.

Powered by two Caterpillar 3512B engines, Maraya is capable of a top speed of 15 knots and cruises well at 14 knots.