Mary-Jean II was launched in the presence of her owners; Yachting Partners International, who project managed the yacht's construction on the owners’ behalf; interior designer Mark Berryman and ISA’s management and employees.

The displacement yacht has a striking Aristo blue hull and Oyster white superstructure. She utilises the latest technology, design and Italian craftsmanship, boasting elegant lines with an impressive stern. With a beam of 12 metres, M/Y Mary-Jean II offers generous interior volume and comfortable living spaces.

Mary-Jean II's contemporary interior was designed by Mark Berryman and features split bamboo panelling and rustic limestone mosaics. There are also classical elements onboard, including a teak backdrop and contrasting wenge wood. Neutral fabrics are contrasted by more vibrant colours in the owner’s artwork and coloured scatter cushions.

Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, motor yacht Mary-Jean II can reach a top speed of 16 knots and cruises comfortably at 15 knots.

The new ISA 600 will be delivered to her owners in early July and will be exhibited in September at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.