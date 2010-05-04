Featuring a sharp and modern exterior profile, M/Y Mi Sueño also holds a Patrick Knowles interior which is able to accommodate 14 guests in seven luxurious staterooms.

Motor yacht Mi Sueño also offers a number of impressive design features such as an elevator that serves all three decks and a flybridge, which can accommodate ‘touch and go’ helicopter landings.

Motor yacht Mi Sueño is built for maximum performance, seaworthiness and structural integrity whilst maintaining a firm level of comfort. Her two powerful caterpillar 3516 HD engines allow the superyacht to reach speeds of up to 20.5 knots, with a range of 3,800nm at 10 knots.



Launched at Trinity's Gulfport shipyard in New Orleans, Mi Sueño is built to MCA and American Bureau of Shipping specifications. This custom built luxury motor yacht hosts a hot tub & children's pool, a bar, sun pads and drop down TVs alongside a beautiful panoramic sky lounge.

Motor yacht Mi Sueño also holds a 5,000 pound Davit, ready for launching the yacht's tenders and water toys.



Motor yacht Mi Sueño for sale

Motor yacht Mi Sueño is currently for sale with respected International Yacht Collection.