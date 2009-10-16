With a top speed of 24 knots and a range of 3,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 13 knots, she sleeps 12 guests in her five staterooms including a split-level Master, VIP, two Queens, and a Twin.

After her price reduction, Mine Games is now asking US$31.45 million; a price which includes a personal two-person submarine.

She will be on display at next week's Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with IYC.