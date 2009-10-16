Motor yacht Mine Games’ sale price falls by $1.5 million
Just before her big show at Fort Lauderdale next week, Mine Games has received a huge reduction in her sale price from International Yacht Collection (IYC).
With a top speed of 24 knots and a range of 3,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 13 knots, she sleeps 12 guests in her five staterooms including a split-level Master, VIP, two Queens, and a Twin.
After her price reduction, Mine Games is now asking US$31.45 million; a price which includes a personal two-person submarine.
She will be on display at next week's Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with IYC.
