With extensive long-range cruising experience, the yacht’s owners selected steel for the construction due to its extreme strength and durability.

Her interiors by Artese Design have been custom made and classically styled with a distinctly relaxed feel.

With fine attention to detail, the interiors are rendered in anegre with recessed panel joinery, holly and teak soles, and tongue and groove overheads.

To create a traditionally East Coast vibe, crisp white and navy fabrics were chosen to complement polished nickel accessories and black granite.

Miss Lisa sleeps eight guests in four spacious staterooms including a Master, VIP, and two guest cabins all with en suites.

The luxury expedition yacht was built for an East American couple who intend to spend half their time onboard sailing from Maine to the Caribbean.

Miss Lisa will head to the East Coast via the Panama Canal after completing her sea trials.