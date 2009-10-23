Amongst her features are at-anchor and at-sea stabilizers, and two12V 4000 MTU engines that allow her to cruise comfortably at 20 knots.

The Sacks Group President and Charter Specialist Jennifer M. Saia said the team was excited to welcome the yacht to their charter collection.

“We are delighted to welcome this exciting new boat, which showcases the very latest in yacht design and technology from the veteran team at Westport Yachts,” she said.

“With her luxurious interior and wide-open exterior decks, Miss Michelle is sure to be a big hit with charter clients.”

Luxury yacht Miss Michelle will be available in the Caribbean this winter charter season and the Mediterranean next summer.