The tri-deck luxury yacht was built by Dutch shipyard Heesen in 1986 and underwent an extensive refit in 2002/03, before being updated again in 2006/07.

Her new owner intends for No Comment (ex Morgan Star) to undergo another major refit after a short stint of summer cruising which will see her aft deck extended and the vessel’s interior and overall design upgraded.

In order to ensure the original pedigree of the luxury yacht remains, the naval architecture of her refit will be coordinated by Mulder Design, the original design firm responsible for her build.