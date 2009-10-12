Motor yacht Morocha boasts a large sunpad forward which doubles as a clever cover for the crew tender, while inside her accommodations are generously proportioned and luxuriously equipped for both guests and crew.

The super yacht sleeps eight guests in four cabins including a Master, VIP, and two Double cabins. With her two MTU 12V 4000 M90 engines, she can reach a top speed of 28 knots and cruises comfortably at 25 knots.

Morocha is now available from her location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. Her listing price currently sits at US$ 7,900,000, although it is thought her price may be reduced prior to the opening day of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.