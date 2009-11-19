Morocha was based on the Ferretti Custom 112 model and features a unique swim ladder and tender garage door which folds down to act as a huge teak beach.

She sleeps eight guests in four cabins including a Master, VIP, and two Double cabins. With her two MTU 12V 4000 M90 engines, she can reach a top speed of 28 knots and cruises comfortably at 25 knots.

Motor yacht Morocha was listed with an asking price of US$7.9 million although it is believed she eventually sold at a lower price.