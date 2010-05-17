Motor yacht My Iris is a tri-deck, semi-displacement yacht with an aluminium hull and superstructure.



My Iris features exterior styling and engineering by the Trinity Yachts team. Her elegant interior is the work of Claudette Bonville & Associates, offering a rustic and warm interior.



The superyacht also offers a Jacuzzi on her spacious sundeck and carries an array of water toys onboard.

With accommodation for 10 guests in five cabins and a top speed of 21.5 knots, motor yacht My Iris is a fantastic example of nautical engineering, performance and comfort.