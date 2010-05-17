Motor Yacht My Iris Sold by Merle Wood & Associates
The 45.71m motor yacht My Iris has been sold by U.S. Brokerage firm Merle Wood & Associates. Superyacht My Iris was custom built in 2003 by Trinity Yachts to ABS and MCA standards. The yacht also benefitted from a refit in 2005.
Motor yacht My Iris is a tri-deck, semi-displacement yacht with an aluminium hull and superstructure.
My Iris features exterior styling and engineering by the Trinity Yachts team. Her elegant interior is the work of Claudette Bonville & Associates, offering a rustic and warm interior.
The superyacht also offers a Jacuzzi on her spacious sundeck and carries an array of water toys onboard.
With accommodation for 10 guests in five cabins and a top speed of 21.5 knots, motor yacht My Iris is a fantastic example of nautical engineering, performance and comfort.