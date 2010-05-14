Motor yacht Noor was launched in November 2009 and has now been delivered to her new owners. M/Y Noor is fully constructed from wood and has a beam of 7.5m. The superyacht's sleek exterior lines were designed by the shipyard's engineering and design office with the guidance of the yacht's owner.

Noor’s interior styling was realized by Italian company, Hot Lab Yacht & Design Studio. The studio was involved in the entire project from day one and has created a warm atmosphere with modern, minimal elements.

The interior of motor yacht Noor features greige tinted oak veneer, Thassos marble and rare carpets to create a feeling of warmth, style and comfort throughout. The yacht's striking main saloon blends dark ebony with lacquered inserts, fabric and leather panels.

Out on deck, M/Y Noor’s flybridge is home to an al fresco dining area and bar, whilst the sundeck offers a large sofa and sunbeds.

M/Y Noor can accommodate eight guests in four cabins, combining a spacious owner’s suite on the main deck and three stylish guest suites on the lower deck.

Powered by twin MTU engines, motor yacht Noor can reach a top speed of 24 knots and cruises comfortably at 20 knots.