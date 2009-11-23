Hot Lab designed the interiors of the luxury yacht to feature large amounts of greige tinted oak veneer, Thassos marble and rare carpets to create a feeling of warmth, style and comfort throughout the entire vessel.

The exception to the interior styling is the main deck saloon. Located aft, the saloon features a variation on the general colour scheme and combines dark ebony with contemporary lacquered inserts, fabric and leather panels and a carefully-picked selection of loose furniture pieces.

General layout of motor yacht Noor sees the main deck also with a dining area adjoining the saloon, galley, and Owner’s Suite. A staircase forward runs to both the upper and lower decks.

The upper deck is home to another saloon and the wheelhouse, while the lower deck houses three Guest cabins.

Further above, the flybridge is home to an al fresco dining space and bar, and the sun deck boasts a large sofa and sunbeds.

The Bilgin 123 sleeps eight guests in four cabins including the full-beam Owner’s suite, VIP, and two double Guest cabins.

The Owner’s suite hosts two beds, a seating area, desk, and en suite with tub, shower, sauna, and steam room.

The following months will see Noor begin her sea trials in preparation for an expected January delivery.