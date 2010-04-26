Motor yacht O'Rama can sleep 12 guests in seven luxurious cabins. The spacious owner’s suite on the main deck has a king-sized bed, en suite with Jacuzzi, shower room and walk-in wardrobe. Further accommodation includes three VIP guest suites, each featuring an en suite bathroom with Jacuzzi, and three twins, each with en suite and shower.

Superyacht O’Rama offers impressive entertainment options including plasma LCD monitors, home entertainment systems and AV surround systems in all staterooms and saloons. CD/DVD and MP3 players and a PlayStation 3 console are also available and a small gym area can be found on the upper deck.



Outside, superyacht O’Rama offers spacious sunbathing areas, bar and Jacuzzi. The luxury yacht is equipped with an array of toys and tender including Scanner tenders; Yamaha waverunners; water skis; snorkelling and fishing equipment.



Superyacht O’Rama carries a dedicated, professional crew of seven and is available for charter in the Mediterranean through Atalanta Golden Yachts.



Superyacht O’Rama Charter Rates

High Season: €220,000 + VAT and expenses

Low Season: €167,000 + VAT and expenses