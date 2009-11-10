Increasing her appeal on the water this season is the recently reached agreement between Yacht Plus and high-end luggage company Bric’s, fragrance leader Jo Malone, and renowned Italian interior design company Cassina.

The agreement sees each owner being presented with premier goods from each of the design houses before setting sail.

From Bric’s, each owner will receive a totally exclusive set of luggage from the Magellano range; characterised by its attention to detail that sees golden macro zips, a small padlock, and recognisable logo embellishing each piece.

London perfumery Jo Malone has equipped the luxury yacht with limited edition fragrances for the season, dedicating the blend of mandarin and lime basil to the owners of the Yacht Plus fleet.

Interior designer Cassina has specifically designed the furnishings of Ocean Emerald following the technical drawings of naval architect Norman Foster.

Designed to be completely flexible and changeable, Cassina has ensured each owner will enjoy furniture exclusively designed for Yacht Plus and will be able to request a unique layout each time they are onboard.

Ocean Emerald is based in Antigua and will visit a number of Caribbean islands this winter including St Bart’s and Guadalupe.