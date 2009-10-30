Her minimalistic and elegant interior is the work of Armani Casa who has used extreme attention to detail to produce such highlights as satin black walnut woodwork complemented with custom stonework done in-house by Christensen craftsmen.

Outside, Odessa’s exterior decks host a spa pool on the centreline of the sun deck as well as an armada of new watertoys including a 6.7 metre Chris-Craft runabout, 4.8m Nautica inflatable, 4.5m sailboat, two personal watercraft, two SeaBobs and much more.

The Sacks Group President and Charter Specialist Jennifer M. Saia said Odessa was a highly anticipated addition to their charter marketing fleet.

“As the second offering in Christensen’s impressive 160 Custom Series, she (Odessa) already is generating a lot of excitement and attention from our charter customers,” she said.

Luxury yacht Odessa is to be staffed by a crew of 10 headed by Captain Robert Lowden who also participated in the build process.

With two MTU 12V 4000 engines, she can achieve a top speed of 18 knots and cruises comfortably at 14 knots. She is fully certified to ABS (Maltese Cross) A1-AMS & MCA Unlimited Cruising classifications.

After spending her first winter in the Caribbean, Odessa will head to the Mediterranean for summer 2010.