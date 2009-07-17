Luxury yacht Odessa is the first Christensen superyacht to showcase the combination of black hull and painted silver superstructure. She sleeps 12 guests in six cabins including an Owners cabin, VIP cabin, and four guest cabins.

Her interior styling displays distinct modern minimalism yet commands attention with the use of intricate woodwork in black walnut, satin, and complimented with bespoke stonework by Christensen’s very own in-house craftsmen.

The exterior of Odessa, which features a forward raised shear and coaming, was the responsibility of Christensen’s naval architects who managed to blend classic lines well with sophisticated modern styling.

With two MTU 12V 4000 series engines, the luxury vessel will have a maximum speed of 18 knots and will cruise comfortably at 12 knots. Odessa has full MCA Unlimited Cruising and ABS classification and certification.