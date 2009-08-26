Having already proven her success as a charter vessel, her new owners plan to keep Paraffin on the charter market as part of the Fraser fleet. She sleeps 12 guests in six staterooms.

Motor yacht Paraffin was built in 2001 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and she features exterior design by De Voogt Naval Architects and the interior work of Larvor.

Her asking price was listed at €49.9 million.