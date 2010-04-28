The 40m M/Y Princess Claudia was built in the Viareggio shipyard as fourth in a line of high quality planing hulls, holding unmistakable style and a fast, lightweight construction. The Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy range has been awarded the recognition "Best New Series under 40m" at the 2008 ShowBoats Awards, standing testament to the innovation that makes the superyacht instantly recognisable.

Motor yacht Princess Claudia holds numerous elements of comfort, style and performance, such as the exclusive bathing terraces that can be opened to the sea or the gull-wing doors. The superyacht offers a spacious interior, which can fit comfortably fit any owner’s personalised requirements and style.

Sanlorenzo has offered a high level of international production for over 50 years. The Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy – Princess Claudia is no exception, boasting an enviable look alongside a high-quality performance.