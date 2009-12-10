Princess K is a custom built motor yacht with an emphasis on comfort and entertaining, featuring exterior design by De Voogt and Sam Sorgiovanni Designs. She boasts generous social areas and can sleep 12 guests in 6 luxurious suites.

Powered by twin caterpillar engines, Princess K can reach a top speed of 14.5, with a transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles at 13.5 knots.

Motor yacht Princess K was listed with an asking price of US$29.995.