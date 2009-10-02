Yacht Charter and Sales Broker responsible for the sale Barbara Stork said this was the first large yacht purchase for her clients.

“After the first charter we arranged for them with their children and grandchildren in The Bahamas, they realized just how much fun they could have spending a family vacation together on board,” she said.

It was after spending three more charters onboard a Westport 112 that they were convinced to purchase their own private yacht of the same model.

The charter program also introduced Milk Money’s owners to Captain David Laird who is to take over the helm of the Westport 112.

Motor yacht Milk Money (ex. Rainmaker) will now join the Sacks Group Charter Fleet and she will be available for cruising Florida and the Bahamas this winter.

The luxury yacht was built in 2001 and has a cruising speed just over 20 knots. She sleeps eight guests in four staterooms with en suite.

The Sacks Group Yachting Professionals (TSGYP) is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, and aim to cater to the four yachting pillars of New Construction, Yacht Brokerage, Charter Marketing, and Luxury Yacht Vacations. The company is best known for its exclusive Try Before You Buy Program; allowing clients to experience first-hand the size and type of yacht they are interested in prior to purchase.