Motor yacht Sea Bird sold by RJC
RJC Yachts yesterday sold the Broward built Sea Bird to a direct client who has chosen to rename the 30.4 metre superyacht Just Right.
The luxury yacht sleeps eight guests in four cabins each with private marble en suite. She has accommodations for three crew aft, a spacious salon with formal dining area, and a generous over-sized aft deck and flybridge.
Her interiors feature clear maple and Birdseye joinery as well as all new wall-coverings, furnishings, lighting, and flooring received in her 2007 refit.
Just Right had an asking price with RJC of US$3.295 million.
"Just Right (ex Sea Bird) is one of the most highly-customised yachts ever constructed by Broward, although she underwent an extensive refit in 2007 before entering the brokerage market."