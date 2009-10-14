The luxury yacht sleeps eight guests in four cabins each with private marble en suite. She has accommodations for three crew aft, a spacious salon with formal dining area, and a generous over-sized aft deck and flybridge.

Her interiors feature clear maple and Birdseye joinery as well as all new wall-coverings, furnishings, lighting, and flooring received in her 2007 refit.

Just Right had an asking price with RJC of US$3.295 million.