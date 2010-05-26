Built in 2004 by Maiora, the superyacht offers generous exterior spaces paired with a clean and contemporary interior design.



Out on deck, guests can relax on comfortable sofas or enjoy al fresco dining on the aft deck. Glass doors lead through from the aft deck dining area to the spacious main saloon, which features wood finishes with a neutral colour scheme.

M/Y Sefira can accommodate up to nine guests in simple and stylish accommodation comprising three double cabins along with one twin cabin and a Pullman berth.

Perfect for family charters, Sefira has a Home Cinema and audio entertainment system onbard and carries a great selection of watertoys, including an AVON 4m with 80hp jet engine; a wave runner, kayaks, snorkelling and fishing equipment.

Powered by twin MTU 16v engines, M/Y Sefira can reach an impressive speed of 22 knots. The superyacht is available for charter in the Mediterranean and carries a professional crew of four onboard.

For further information, contact Atalanta Golden Yachts.

Motor yacht Sefira charter rates

High Season: EUR€ 46,500

Low Season: EUR€ 42,000