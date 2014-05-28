Built in 2006, this Couach 2800 Open holds a 6.5m beam with space for eight guests in her four well-appointed guest cabins and can achieve a speed of up to 38 knots – a true cruiser of the highest quality now she has received an extensive refit.

Works done by KRM Yacht include the maintenance of gensets and main engines, new application of Awlgrip Paint System to her hull and superstructure, all teak decking replaced, all tanks treated, the repair and maintenance of the Arneson surface drive system, the replacement of her interior parquet floor, the replacement of all manual toilets with electrical toilets and the changing of all interior upholstery.