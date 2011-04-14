Originally based on a semi-displacement platform created by Cayros Yacht Design, Sunbeam was brought to Icon Yachts from a North European yard in order to finish her composite hull and distinctive superstructure.

The decision to bring Sunbeam to Icon Yachts was made by representatives of the owner, Mega Marine, who have expressed great joy toward the final results after an enthusiastic Icon Yachts took on the project.

Icon Yachts placed a lot of focus on furthering the innovative design and engineering of the yacht, including the custom tender, underwater lighting, audio-visual systems and other unique elements to fit the owner’s contemporary specifications.

Other projects for Icon Yachts include a 73m design proposal with Hot Lab and an 85m 3000GRT design that has been developed from the yard’s proven hull platform.

Icon Yachts are also in the process of refitting the CMN superyacht Slipstream and have gained a potential client for a new construction concept based on the Icon 62.

Director of Icon Yachts, Jen Wartena stated, “We are extremely pleased to report significant increase in market activity and now have orders stretching into 2014. With the recent signature of a letter of intent for a new construction concept based on the Icon 62 we are further establishing our market position in the list of highly regarded superyacht builders in the Netherlands. The repaint contract in cooperation with Balk Shipyard on the 60m M/Y Slipstream underlines our ability to serve competitively in the refit sector.”

Icon Yachts has also announced that the 62m Midlandia, the fourth superyacht project to come from the yard, will be launched in early 2013.