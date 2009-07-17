Built by Feadship Royal Van Lent in 2000, Sweet Pea features the exterior and interior design talents of Donald Starkey.

No new-comer to the brokerage market, Sweet Pea was purchased by her current owners in 2006.

Since her sale she has undergone three extensive refits and been renamed from her original moniker Blue Moon.

Motor yacht Sweet Pea accommodates 12 guests in six cabins and can reach speeds of up to 18 knots.