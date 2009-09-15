Distinctive in design and traditional in style, Sycara IV was built to recapture the splendour, grace, and charm of a bygone era when relaxation and simple yachting pleasures were the core of a vessel’s build.

Sycara IV was the result of a collaboration between a number of high profile experts; Bruce King lent his skills to the schooner bow and hull; Ken Freivokh worked on the exterior and interior styling; while the team at Burger contributed to other aspects of design, engineering, and craftsmanship.

The Catenas also aided the construction process with their yachting experience and knowledge of yacht construction while project manager Steve Narkawicz oversaw the build.

In recognition of her characteristic design, she has been awarded the Best Design Trophy for a custom yacht under 50 metres at the World Yachts Trophies.

The awards are organised by LuxMedia Group in collaboration with the Cannes International Yacht and Boat Show.

American shipyard Burger Boat Company was founded in 1863 and specialises in the design and construction of custom yachts up to 60 metres in aluminium and/or steel.

The company will be showing at the Monaco Yacht Show from Jetée Nord NO7 and Tent QD22.