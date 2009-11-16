The overhaul saw the luxury yacht receive fresh soft goods in the interior, a new coat of paint, and generator, engine, and systems servicing.

Tri-deck Tajin features design by Juan Carlos Espinosa that emphasis entertaining outdoor areas; from the swim platform and flybridge with al fresco dining for 10, gym, hot tub and Jacuzzi, to the boat deck with its grill, bar and dining table.

Her owner has a 50 metre superyacht in the works that sees him keen to sell his current build that sleeps 10 guests in five lower deck cabins.

Tajin is powered by two rebuilt MTU 16V 396 engines that allow her to cruise comfortably at 20 knots.

Following her price cut, the motor yacht is now asking US$9.9 million through IYC.