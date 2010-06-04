M/Y Take It Easy was built in 1993 by Westship and underwent a refit in 2009. The semi-displacement yacht features exterior styling and naval architecture by Jack Sarin.



Take It Easy can accommodate 10 guests in five luxurious staterooms, with a contemporary and elegant interior design by Sally Dills.

Powered by twin MTU engines, motor yacht Take It Easy can reach a top speed of 21 knots and has a range of 2,000nm at 12 knots.

Superyacht Take It Easy was listed for sale with brokerage firm Northrop & Johnson.