The luxury superyacht’s official premiere will see her completely unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show and Festival International de la Plaisance de Cannes in September as Namaste was in 2008.

Motor yacht taTii is constructed from the same high-quality, epoxy-based E-glass laminates used in America’s Cup boats; eliminating excess weight and insulating against temperature, sound and vibration.

With a focus on more spacious interior spaces, the oyster coloured taTii was designed with an extra-wide beam and features a layout that emphasizes effortless flow between the inside and outside areas.