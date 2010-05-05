M/Y Tatoosh holds five expansive decks, with a swimming pool and two helicopter landing pads. The yacht is easily recognisable by her sailboat tender on one side and custom Hinckley power cruiser on the other.

Mega yacht Tatoosh features a classically elegant Terence Disdale interior, with highlights including an impressive observation lounge and cinema. Tatoosh offers accommodation for up to 20 guests in and is capable of carrying up to 30 crew members onboard.

Powered by twin DEUTZ-MWM Diesel engines, M/Y Tatoosh can reach a top speed of 19 knots and cruises comfortably at 15 knots.



The Nobiskrug built mega yacht Tatoosh currently sits at number 26 in the Superyachts.com World's Largest Yachts listing.