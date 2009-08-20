She was designed by her owners to boast medium to long range capability, and can achieve a range of 2,500 nautical miles cruising at 15 knots.

Tenacity features a total equipment package, wonderful arrangement plan, and desirable quiet at-sea performance.

Her interiors are distinctly Mediterranean in style and feature green-toned marble and granite details, Makoré and Madrone burl joinery and beamed and coffered ceilings.

The luxury vessel’s onboard systems are adaptable to both American and European standards and include worldwide communications systems, shore power management, heating and cooling, and waste treatment.

Her asking price is listed at US$12.85 million.

Motor yacht Tenacity has been in the care of her original American owners Mr. and Mrs. Arnie Johnson since her launch in 2005. Complete maintenance records are available.