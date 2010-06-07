Read online now
Motor Yacht Transcendence: The Fast, Zero Carbon Superyacht Concept

By B. Roberts

Sauter Design has released a new superyacht concept, Transcendence. The 49m yacht uses a state-of-the-art Solar Hybrid design, which reduces GHG emissions by 50-100%, using the ‘cleanest marine propulsion system in the world’.

Superyacht Transcendence is designed to dramatically reduce levels of emission by employing Mercedes Benz / MTU Bluetec diesel electric engines, which are ushering in new possibilities for the eco-friendly superyacht.

Richard Sauter, Head of Design, commented: “Transcendence is the Carbon Offset Alternative to comparable hi-performance mega yachts. Her overall size (49m) and maximum speed (25 knots) are the same, but alas, her carbon footprint is far smaller, often reaching zero”.

M/Y Transcendence offers impressive speeds alongside eco-friendly technology. She features Azimuth counter rotating CLT high torque propeller systems; a hydro and aerodynamic advanced hi-speed displacement hull design; maximum solar cell deployment and kinetic energy regeneration alongside computerized monitoring systems for energy and heating.

Solar cells, KER and Plug-in sources of energy charge a Lithium-ion storage system, which would allow Transcendence to achieve her maximum speed under peak loads or to navigate in and out of harbours with Zero emissions.

As a Carbon Offset superyacht, M/Y Transcendence is a potential 4,000 ton per year Certified Carbon Offset Project. As such, her reduction in CO2 emissions is equivalent to the annual carbon footprint of 1,000 people on earth.

 

