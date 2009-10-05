Besides being honoured with the coveted title, the superyacht will also make her international show debut when the exhibit opens its gates on October 29. Trident will be displayed at the Hilton Marina until the Show’s close on November 2.

With interior and exterior design by Donald Starkey and naval architecture by De Voogt, the modern and luxurious yacht sleeps 14 guests in seven staterooms.

Amongst the other big-name yachts making an appearance at Fort Lauderdale is the recently launched 46m Delta Marine motor yacht Katya who will display from the Bahia Mar Face Dock 13N. The newest of the Delta Marine fleet, she sleeps 12 guests and 10 crew.

Also on show is the 45m Cheoy Lee motor yacht Marco Polo from her spot at the Bahia Mar Face Dock 3A-B, 3D. Launched in 2007 and featuring design by Ron Holland she sleeps eight guests in four cabins.

The 40m Westship Northern Lights will be presented by Bartram & Brakenhoff at the Bahia Mar B Dock, and the 37.5 metre Muse launched by Palmer and Johnson in 2006 will be displayed by Oceanstyle from Las Olas Marina X Dock 102.