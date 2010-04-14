Designed for cruising across the globe, M/Y Veronika II will be able to plough through adverse weather conditions with ease, maintaining comfort and stability. US based Overing Yacht Design has given the yacht great personal space with a beam of 8.38m and a 2.4m draft alongside a steel hull and a functional aluminium superstructure.

Superyacht Veronika II is being developed at the shipyard in Fortaleza, Brazil. Built to a BV and MCA specification, this is an impressive exploration yacht, which will allow the owner to travel long distances whether it be the sunny seas of the Mediterranean to the channels of Alaska.

Powered by dual Cat C32 1100hp diesel engines and withholding a fuel capacity of 20,000 gallons, the global explorer will be able to traverse to any destination of your choice. M/Y Veronika II holds the ability to journey 7,000 nautical miles at a speed of 10 knots, easily handling a trip from Egypt to Australia without refuelling.

With interior design by Michael Kirschtein Designs the 135 global explorer yacht will provide vast personal spaces as the owner’s suite is situated on its own personal deck. The impressive suite will include a study, his and hers bathrooms with a private dressing area for her, a master galley and an entrance that will lead to a private forward deck and a hot tub on board.

The 135 Global Explorer is able to accommodate 12 guests and eight crew members, offering four main guest cabins including two Queen doubles and two twins, all with en suite. The fifth guest room holds the option to be converted into a gym, providing more choice and versatility of personal space.



Motor yacht Veronika II for sale

The Inace 135 Veronika II is for sale with All Ocean Yachts. The superyacht is listed with an asking price of $13.5 million.