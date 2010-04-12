Motor Yacht Viaggio For Sale with IYC
Superyacht Viaggio is for sale with brokerage firm IYC. The 27.4m motor yacht Viaggio was built by Cheoy Lee built in 2007 by Chinese shipyard Cheoy Lee.
The exterior styling of Viaggio is one of straight lines and a sturdy standing, holding a dive compressor and a removable hardtop for enhanced cruising experiences.
SuperyachtViaggio is an impressive 27m motor yacht with an enviable charter career, holding room for jet skis and tender with room for lounging in the sun on the bow.
Motor Yacht Viaggio is listed at an asking price of $3,499,999.