Vibrant Curiosity herself features the interior and exterior design talents of renowned Italian design studio Nuvolari & Lenard, gifting her a contemporary exterior appearance and a modern interior design which is a blend of opulence and sobriety. This is the third project for oceAnco and the Venice-based design company.

Among her striking highlights are a unique amidships atrium with panoramic exterior vistas and an oversized “beach club” with a seven metre swimming pool and three skylights in the pool’s floor.