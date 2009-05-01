Read online now
Motor yacht Vibrant Curiosity delivered by oceAnco

In one of the biggest launchings of the year, the Nuvolari & Lenard designed- 85 metre was yesterday delivered to her owner German screw mogul Reinhold Würth.

Vibrant Curiosity herself features the interior and exterior design talents of renowned Italian design studio Nuvolari & Lenard, gifting her a contemporary exterior appearance and a modern interior design which is a blend of opulence and sobriety. This is the third project for oceAnco and the Venice-based design company.

Among her striking highlights are a unique amidships atrium with panoramic exterior vistas and an oversized “beach club” with a seven metre swimming pool and three skylights in the pool’s floor.

By superyachts.com
