Motor yacht Wonderlust is well-equipped for fishing charters with her dedicated cockpit, two fighting chairs, performance fishing boat, and an extensive range of fishing gear stored throughout the yacht in specially devised compartments.

Relaxation is also well catered for onboard with her spacious flybridge offering both sun and shady patches, and an airy al fresco dining area on the mezzanine deck.

Inside, an uncluttered interior designed in classic style accommodates four staterooms for nine guests including a master suite, VIP stateroom, and two Twin cabins.

The generous main salon boasts a formal dining area and plenty of space for lounging and comfortable relaxation.

She is powered by two MTU 12V engines that allow her to cruise comfortably at an impressive speed of 21 knots.

Wonderlust will be available for charter during the upcoming holiday season and then year-round in Florida and the Bahamas.