Zeus is a member of the 50 metre flagship from Italian shipyard Mangusta (Overmarine) and accommodates 12 guests in five cabins.

She was designed with speed and style in mind and combines comfort with cutting edge design.

On deck areas incorporate a hydraulically-operated tender garage, two heated Jacuzzis and sunbathing pads.

The interior of the luxury vessel encompasses a generous main salon with formal dining area, cocktail tables, a bar and abundant entertaining space and seating.

Housed on the lower-deck are the five guest accommodations which include a full-width Owner’s suite; full-width VIP cabin; two Double guest cabins; and a Triple cabin with Pullman.

Also on the lower deck is a private owner’s office and a cinema room, all finished in fine neutral fabrics and dark wood-work.

Zeus is well-equipped with the latest entertainment extras including a total of 24 televisions from pop-up models to back-to-back flat-screens.

She delivers a top speed of 37 knots and a cruising speed of 24 with her triple MTU waterjets that produce 4556hp.

Luxury motor yacht Zeus is listed with Blue Water Yachting at a sale price of €29.5 million and is also available for charter.

She is currently based in the South of France.