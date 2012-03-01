The Dubai-based marina developer and operator has signed an agreement with the luxury hotel which will see it fully manage the 112-berth floating marina located on the shores of Doha’s West Bay.

The marina berths yachts up to 35 metres and will be part of the new Nobu restaurant development, which anchors the northern end of the city’s Corniche.

Michael Horrigan, CEO of Mourjan Marinas IGY, said: “We are very proud to be partnering with such a world-class brand such as the Four Seasons.

“We will have a dedicated team in place who is looking forward to bringing our expertise to the marina as we develop it further and offer the very highest level of service to customers.

“Having the trust of a company like Four Seasons underlines our position in the marketplace and our abilities to deliver improvements for the marina and customer experience.”

The Four Seasons marina, which is situated 15 minutes from Doha Airport, offers boaters easy access to the Doha Corniche and its members can enjoy use of the hotel facilities. The marina also offers a boat ramp, 24-hour security and Dockmaster assistance, along with seven-day per week fuel service for both diesel and petrol.

As well as its management of the Four Seasons Hotel Doha marina, Mourjan Marinas IGY is also undertaking design, construction and operation of all marinas in Doha’s Lusail City, having welcomed the first yacht into Lusail Marina last year.