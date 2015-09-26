Amongst drawings of the latest 66 metre Spectre superyacht - designed by Mulder for a client on his 9th yacht - the slow burning relationship elements of the superyacht industry can be found in the Mulder Design studio.

Known for their initial work on the fastest yachts in the world, this is a studio with experience and knowledge from all aspects of owner demands; however, the Mulder family are using that knowledge to create a more interesting future.

Frank Mulder, the founder of the company, along with his son Bas, who now runs the studio and the team, share the core values of greener technologies, design that will last a lifetime as well as the construction of all-round machines for any type of owner. Watch the full interview above for a closer look into the life of the Mulder Design brand.